App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India needs a two-fold agenda for transformation

The big challenge for India is the failure of the justice system to deliver in time; while another big issue is taxation.

TV Mohandas Pai
Bachan Singh ,111, the oldest voter in Delhi, leaves the polling booth after casting his vote in West Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Bachan Singh ,111, the oldest voter in Delhi, leaves the polling booth after casting his vote in West Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

 

The Union Government has five major functions. That of protecting our borders; protecting life, liberty and property of citizens; ensuring justice through courts; managing our external affairs; and managing the currency, for which it taxes citizens.

The current government initiated many good programmes to help the poor and provide social security, build infrastructure, and clean up the banking system among others.

This May, India will get a new government. What should its priority be for society and for the markets?

related news

Justice System

Of the main functions, the biggest failure is that of our justice system. This has reduced respect for the rule of law, increased criminal activity and corrupted our society.

Our courts take long to decide civil and criminals cases, appeals move at a snail's pace, and costs - especially in the Supreme Court, have become prohibitive for ordinary Indians. An 'activist' court has also created uncertainty in the economic area.

People charged with grave criminal acts often move freely on bail and appeal the case knowing well the time it takes for a hearing. Meanwhile, lakhs of poor undertrials languish in jail, sometimes 'serving' the potential punishment without being sentenced, only because they are too poor to get bail.

We only have 18 judges per million people, while the Law Commission recommends 50. For perspective, most developed countries have 50 to 100.

Our courts lack capacity, proper infrastructure and are under-invested. We need to increase capacities in our prosecution, investigative and intelligence gathering systems, along with making changes in the functioning of our police. Delayed justice is restricting our growth and the rule of law.

Taxation

Another big issue is taxation. As a labour surplus, capital short country, we do not incentivise the creation of jobs adequately and overtax capital. Thus, our cost of capital remains high and burdens investments and costs.

The current government incentivised jobs a bit by refunding employer contribution towards provident fund (PF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) for the first three years for new employees, which has accelerated formal employment.

However, we need to increase employer funds towards training and apprenticeship, and for the development of specialised skills which will make our labourers more productive and enable them to earn more.

Capital is taxed highly. We pay corporate tax at 35 percent along with a tax on dividend of more than 20 percent -- individuals pay an additional 10 percent on dividend receipt above Rs 10 lakh, capital gains short term of more than 35 percent, long term of 10-20 percent, tax equity purchases by securities transaction tax (STT), and stamp duty on share issue, etc., which drives up the cost of equity.

Thus more people borrow, enhancing risk in the system whereas increased equity investment is needed. Further, corporates suffer the highest tax even though economically they offer greater capacity to invest, pay taxes, create value and good high paying jobs. A sole proprietor pays more than 35 percent at the marginal rate, with no dividend tax if they withdraw the profit.

We need to exempt payment of the dividend from tax or drastically lower rates, eliminate capital gains taxes or reduce them, and on the whole lower taxation on capital to increase investments.

We need to create a good debt market for government securities (G-secs) and bonds. For 40 years, governments have worked on this and we are yet to see a liquid debt market.

The reasons are structural. We need to incentivise debt trading, capitalise large debt trading intermediaries, and lower the cost of raising debt.

Today, a large number of jobs are created by service sector entities who are heavily taxed, while capital intensive entities are incentivised via liberal capital allowances through high depreciation.

The depreciation needs to be reduced to 10 percent and overall corporate tax to more than 25 percent as promised. Overall costs will decrease if the cost of equity for banks, NBFCs, labour incentive entities, and regulated utilities are reduced, improving competitiveness.

We need these two areas to be prioritised to ensure a big impact and a more productive and law-abiding society.

 

TV Mohandas Pai is Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha elections. #courts #general elections #justice system #Tax

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Tamil Nadu Voters May Have in St ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Key Parties and What Exit Polls Say A ...

Govt Deliberately Misled Court in Rafale Case, Review Petitioners Info ...

Boy Goes for Nasal Surgery in Kerala, Doctor Performs Hernia Operation ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Date, Time and Possible Delay Due to ...

Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priya ...

Will Not be Able to Form Govt in Odisha on its Own, Says Odisha Congre ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Will Arrah Voters Remember 90s' Clash ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A Look at the NDA’s Former, New and ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

10,750 is the bottom for market if NDA gets clear majority, says Rakes ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Political violence in West Bengal: BJP making dent in TMC's vote bank ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.