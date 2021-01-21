India must find ways to kickstart investment: RBI says ahead of Union budget

File Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said there is an urgent need to kickstart investments to make sure the economic recovery is sustainable.

“The need to kickstart investment is acquiring urgency to secure a durable turnaround and a sustainable growth trajectory,” the RBI said in the monthly bulletin on Thursday.

India must look for ways in which cash sitting idly in balance sheets of corporations and banks and reverse repo balances with the Reserve Bank finds their way into credit to productive sectors, the RBI said, adding this should translate into real spending on investment activity before it imposes a persistent deflationary weight on real activity.

Despite liquidity measures from the RBI to the tune of Rs 12.7 lakh crore, banks have not ramped up credit operations in a big way. Due to high-risk aversion, banks have been parking much of this money in RBI's liquidity window. private investments too have not picked up in a big way.

On its part, the government has announced economic measures worth Rs 20 lakh crore to fight Covid impact on the economy. But a significant part of this economic package includes bank loans and interest subsidy schemes.

The actual direct spending was lower than expected. As part of the package, the government announced a Rs 3 lakh crore MSME loan scheme guaranteed by the government and suspension of fresh bankruptcy proceedings till March 2021.

Indian economy is projected to contract by 7.7 percent in FY21, the first advance estimates of GDP showed. The RBI projects the GDP contraction at around the same level. The onset of Covid-19 impacted the entire economy beginning March with the nation going into a lockdown.

But, since then economic activities have picked up. Bank credit growth has shown some improvement in the recent weeks. Also, banks have seen lower than expected requests for loan restructuring from corporations indicating that the economic impact of Covid may not be as bad in the economy as earlier projected.

The RBI said recent shifts in the macroeconomic landscape have brightened the outlook, with GDP in striking distance of attaining positive territory and inflation easing closer to the target. “If these movements sustain, policy space could open up to further support the recovery,” said the RBI.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) has cut rates by a cumulative 115 basis points (bps) since February. The MPC has kept the policy window open with an ‘accommodative’ stance. Persistently high inflation has prevented the rate panel from going for another rate cut.

In the December round of RBI bulletin, the central bank had said that growth could turn positive in the third quarter recovering from the Covid-19 phase.

Merchandise trade has rebounded in early January, attesting to the slow healing of domestic demand and the unlocking of export energies, the RBI said on Thursday.

“Current account surpluses are ebbing as domestic activity regains vigor. Foreign investment flows are already scenting the imminent upturn. The recent new highs scaled by equity markets are driven by optimism around early Q3 corporate earnings results, with IT majors including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro recording strong growth,” the RBI said.

The RBI’s comments assume significance ahead of the Union Budget. There is a widespread expectation that the government will step up spending in the budget, take more demand-stimulus measures to step up growth recovery, and recapitalize weaker state-run banks that are facing an asset quality shock post-Covid.

“Stress in the financial sector’s balance sheet could intensify as the camouflage of moratorium, asset classification standstill and restructuring fades, but banks have entered the health crisis with stronger capital buffers than the global financial crisis,” the RBI said in the bulletin.