India must attract global manufacturers of key components to become a superpower, says Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman, Milagrow Humantech

We must stop incentivising or subsidizing finished goods assembly of any electronic, telecom, robotics, or IT product. It is like putting good money after bad, he says

Rajeev Karwal
January 20, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman of Milagrow Humantech says:

In the new year, I would like to see the following in the upcoming budget or in the approach of the Govt. If we want to be a superpower in the hardware manufacturing of new emerging technologies, we must attract global manufacturers of key components. We must stop incentivising or subsidizing finished goods assembly of any electronic, telecom, robotics, or IT product. It is like putting good money after bad. You will never be competitive unless the components which constitute 25-30% of the bill of material and where the real technology lies, are made in India. I suggest the following.

Give a ten-year tax holiday to companies which invest in setting up Semiconductor fabs. They have an investment starting around $8 billion. The technology needs to be upgraded typically every 3-4 years and have huge operating costs. If we start to produce next-gen fabs in India, we shall also control technology and be competitive. If no private player comes, the Government of India must invest in the venture. No Indian private group shall take this risk.

We do not even make glass panels, compressors, inverter motors, magnetron etc. We require manufacturing of key components in India. According to me the PLI scheme will not result in great success in raising our competitiveness globally or helping consumers. It shall surely benefit the selected companies.
Rajeev Karwal is Founder Chairman, Milagrow Humantech
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Business #Companies #My One Reform
first published: Jan 20, 2021 03:07 pm

