172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|india-moving-ahead-on-path-of-futuristic-reforms-pm-modi-on-cabinet-nod-to-natural-gas-marketing-reforms-5935541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

India moving ahead on path of futuristic reforms: PM Modi on Cabinet nod to natural gas marketing reforms

Hailing the reform measure, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "India is moving ahead on the path of futuristic reforms. Today's Cabinet decision on Natural Gas Marketing Reforms' add strength to the efforts of making India a gas based economy."

PTI

Asserting that India is moving ahead on the path of futuristic reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 7 hailed the Cabinet's approval to 'natural gas marketing reforms' and said it will add strength to the efforts of making India a gas-based economy. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the prime minister has approved Natural Gas Marketing Reforms'.

The objective of the policy is to prescribe standard procedure to discover market price of gas to be sold in the market by gas producers, through a transparent and competitive process, permit affiliates to participate in bidding process for sale of gas and allow marketing freedom to certain Field Development Plans (FDPs) where production sharing contracts already provide pricing freedom, an official statement said.

Hailing the reform measure, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "India is moving ahead on the path of futuristic reforms. Today's Cabinet decision on Natural Gas Marketing Reforms' add strength to the efforts of making India a gas based economy."

Close

The government between 2016 and 2019 gave pricing freedom for all fields except those given to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) on a nomination basis. But, there were restrictions on marketing including a ban on affiliates of producers buying the fuel and in some cases, a state nominee being mandated to offtake the gas. This restricted competition kept prices artificially low.

related news

The CCEA approved natural gas marketing reforms, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters here.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:16 pm

tags #Business #Dharmendra Pradhan #Narendra Modi #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.