India moves closer towards USD 300 million weapons deal with US for its Navy

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

MH-60 Romeo helicopter built for India by US (File Photo/ANI)

India is moving towards clearing a proposal to buy American weapons including the Hellfire missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes for its MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopters.

24 of these choppers have been contracted for by the Indian Navy in a fast-track deal worth over USD 2 billion in 2020, and they have to be equipped with weapons for carrying out operations.

ANI reported that according to defence officials, the proposal for buying the weapons package for the MH-60 Romeo choppers are at an advanced stage in the Defence Ministry and negotiations are also going with the American administration for the USD 300 million deal to be concluded under the Foreign Military Sales route.

A precision-guided missile, the Hellfire missile has been used by American forces against high-value targets, including Islamist terrorists like Al Zawahiri. The MK 54 lightweight torpedoes are used by US surface ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters for anti-submarine warfare.