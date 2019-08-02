App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:51 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India more insulated from trade woes than other regional markets, says Paul Kitney

He further said that the acceleration of trade woes will give shape and magnitude to the slowdown. "We believe there will be a risk-off in global equities."

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

India and the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) are much superior to the rest of the region in terms of their exposure to trade war, said Paul Kitney, chief equity strategist (Asia-Pacific), Daiwa Capital Markets.

“These economies, particularly India, is driven by domestic demand, or regional demand in the case of emerging ASEAN and India, whereas China, Japan, Korea are ground zero as far as the trade war is concerned,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, adding "We like Indian equities in terms of relative attractiveness."

“The reason why we switched to risk-off in July because we thought that the world will be focusing less on 2019 earnings going forward and more on 2020 and this combined with a lack of any resolution on trade with a lead to a significant slowdown in growth and both GDP and earnings from around the middle, particular of 2020,” said Kitney.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #video

