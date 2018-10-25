India Mobile Congress 2018: India well on way to become 5G ready, says Mukesh Ambani

Live now
Oct 25, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's a wrap from the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress 2018. Thanks for staying tuned.
With that Mukesh Ambani ends speech. Earlier in the day, AB Group Chairman KM Birla said that he’s excited about the possibilities in the telecom sector. The telecom industry is working to build a strong broadband infrastructure and is steadily moving towards achieving the government's Digital India dream, he said, adding that wireless broadband will help industrial application and give new impetus to the Digital India program.
Today we are living in an India of unprecedented hope and promise. We are no longer a poor country. By 2021, only 3 percent will live under the poverty line: Mukesh Ambani
With universal connectivity and extreme affordability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of ease of living for Indians can be realised. Each one of the 130 crore Indians can productively participate in this movement and we can solve larger problems facing the nation, says Mukesh Ambani.
India ranks 135 in the world in terms of fixed broadband data consumption. Reliance Jio's Gigafibre will help propel India to the top 3 countries in a few years: Mukesh Ambani
Jio now aims to take the digital drive to the villages of India with JioPhone. With connectivity+affordability feature, Jio targets 4G connectivity for all.
India to have 100% 4G population soon: Mukesh Ambani
Ambani says India has an immensely exciting future in terms of telecom due to the prime massive working force the country has. The country's entrepreneurs are contributing to an explosive growth in the mobile sector. Reliance Jio is the prime reason for why India is now the country with the highest amount of mobile data usage in the world. Soon India will be having a 100%4G population, he adds.
India is among the fastest growing economies in the world. Over 270 million people have been liberated from poverty in the last decade. India will be ready for 5G before the world: Mukesh Ambani
By 2020, India will be 4G-enabled. At Reliance Jio we are committed to connecting everyone at the highest quality at most affordable price. I am pleased at the silent revolution in rural India: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is on stage now. Reliance Jio is expected to showcase live demo of 5G technology
Telecom is the most taxed industry. For every Rs 100 we earn, Rs 37 goes to taxes. High spectrum charges, high GST at 18%, licensing fees make operations expensive. Regulators and the Department of Telecom need to address this: Sunil Bharti Mittal.
India has the highest growth of mobile phone users in the world and Airtel has 230 million of them. India's fast emerging eco-system of digital technology needs proper guidance. India is taking the lead in the most affordable mobile data plans in the world and India is the first to abolish roaming charges: Sunil Bharti Mittal
We need technology that connects with the common man in a conducive manner. Need to make India's mobile phone story, inclusive, empowering and assuring: RS Prasad
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on stage now.
Back to Kim now. The man who has witnessed and has been part of some game-changing technological transformations says, "I have seen the power of technology and was part of some of the transformations tech has brought about. Biggest asset of India's transformation is smartphone and the internet."
Kim is confident about the capabilities of 5G technology. "5G will enable seamless machine to machine to human communication, Facilitate smart Agriculture, and make technologies such as robotics and AI possible," he says.
Samsung Network's chief Dr.Youngky Kim on stage now.
"India is not only the fastest growing economy in the world we are also the fastest growing telecom market in the world," DoT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan says.
“(We) will be showcasing India’s readiness for 5G...we will be positioning India as a global telecom hub for investments and manufacturing as well as for services in the future. The domestic industry has seen a major phase of consolidation, which is almost complete. So we expect that there will be robust growth in the times to come,” telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Wednesday.
The event will be attended by the likes of Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd, Sunil Mittal of Bharti Airtel, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, and cabinet ministers Manoj Sinha, Nitin Gadkari and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
At the second edition of the three-day event, telecom companies will showcase futuristic technologies such as 5G.