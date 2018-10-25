India Mobile Congress 2018: India well on way to become 5G ready, says Mukesh Ambani

India to have 100% 4G population soon: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani says India has an immensely exciting future in terms of telecom due to the prime massive working force the country has. The country's entrepreneurs are contributing to an explosive growth in the mobile sector. Reliance Jio is the prime reason for why India is now the country with the highest amount of mobile data usage in the world. Soon India will be having a 100%4G population, he adds.