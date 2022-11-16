 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Media & Entertainment valued between USD 27-29 billion in 2022: Report

Nov 16, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST

The industry, which had witnessed some setbacks during the pandemic, is back to its pre-Covid growth story, said a joint report by the industry body CII and BCG.

The India Media & Entertainment industry is estimated to be valued between USD 27-29 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow to USD 55-65 billion by 2030, said a report.

"With the industry witnessing strong growth tailwinds, it is poised to grow to USD 55-65 billion by 2030 with a potential to reach USD 65-70 billion, driven by growth in OTT and gaming," said the report titled "Shaping the future Of Indian M&E".

The report highlights the role of some media segments, particularly OTT platforms and said the sector has witnessed rapid changes fueled by "accelerated technological progress and evolving consumer behaviours".

According to the report, the digital video & gaming segment is leading the "boom" with an over 40 per cent of total media consumption in 2022 backed by growth in internet and smartphone penetration.

Now growth in digital consumption "outstripping all other segments", it added.