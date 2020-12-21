India may relax scrutiny of deals for non-Chinese investors from Hong Kong soon: Report

PM Narendra Modi with FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi-led Union government is considering proposals to reduce scrutiny of deals by Hong Kong-based investors if Chinese firms are not involved in the transaction.

As per the proposals under consideration, beneficial owners from nations sharing a land border with India will have to mandatorily seek the Centre's approval to acquire over 10 percent stake in any local firm, reported the Business Standard. However, they can only apply as long as Chinese firms aren’t involved in the transactions.

Locals, ITBP personnel push back Chinese soldiers in civilian clothes in eastern Ladakh: Report

Meanwhile, the Union government is also working on formalising investment rules for its neighbours, amid ongoing border standoff with China. Till now more than 140 proposals -- both from China and Hong Kong -- worth more than $1.75 billion have been delayed.

With the new framework under formulation, the government is expecting to speed up the permission regarding issues as firms in India are keenly waiting for clearances for foreign capital to overcome the economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Moneycontrol could not verify these details independently.

Recently, India has taken a series of steps against China amid the escalating border tensions. The Union government has banned Chinese apps and tightened visa rules for Chinese nationals. Apart from this, India has also imposed curbs on firms from countries which share a land border with China from bidding for government contracts.

Both ministries of home affairs and external affairs have issued guidelines for security and political clearances respectively for all these investment proposals.