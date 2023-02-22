 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India may overtake Germany to become 4th largest economy this year: Deepak Bagla

Meghna Mittal
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

Two-thirds of India’s GDP is driven by domestic demand. Demand is ahead of supply and market forces are driving it, the Invest India chief said.

India is poised to overtake Germany to become the fourth largest economy by the end of this year or early next year, Invest India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Deepak Bagla said.

From 2015 until now, India has moved ahead of Brazil, UK, Russia, Italy and France in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). India is the fifth largest economy by GDP.

“We are now knocking at Germany for the fourth position. Before the pandemic, India was the fastest-growing large economy. After the pandemic, India is the fastest-growing large economy. The story has just begun,” Bagla said at an event.

India’s GDP is currently estimated at $3.5 trillion. Bagla said it took the country 67 years to reach the first trillion and eight years to reach the second trillion. It added a third trillion to its  GDP in just the last five years.