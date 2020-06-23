App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India may not renew safeguard duty on solar imports from China, Malaysia: Report

The Centre may not extend the safeguard duty in place since July 30, 2018, on solar cells and modules imported from China and Malaysia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India is reportedly considering lapsing the safeguard duty on import of solar cells and modules from China and Malaysia. The current provision has been in place in July 30, 2018 and expires on July 29.

Once this safeguard is removed, these items would be much more expensive to import. It would add a significant expense to projects as modules alone comprise 60 percent of total cost.

“The Centre will take soon take a call on when basic customs duty (BCD) on these products will be imposed,” sources told Mint.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

While this is likely a fallout of the India-China border clashes in Ladakh, the report added it also indicates India’s determination to attract investors who are keen to dilute interests in China after the coronavirus pandemic exposed dangers of overdependence on a single large source.

Budget 2020 had imposed 20 percent customs duty on solar cells and modules, and import of other renewable energy equipment from none before.

A senior government official told the paper that while the Budget had not set a date for BCD, it is likely to come in as soon as the safeguard duty drops. “The rates and trajectory of the BCD is yet to be finalised. We are of the view that the safeguard duty shall not be extended. An announcement to this effect may be made shortly," he added.

The paper added that Ministry of New and Renewable Energy was earlier in favour of imposing BCD from April 1, 2021. The move comes as calls for expansion of domestic manufacturing capabilities have increased as India moves to expand solar in its energy mix. Solar power already accounts for 20 percent of India’s installed power generation capacity.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #India #sector #solar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Unlock 1.0 | Govt says green shoots visible, commitment to reforms will strengthen economy

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Coronavirus outbreak | IRDAI’s new standard COVID-19 health cover may be priced between Rs 600 and Rs 3,000

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.