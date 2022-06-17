India may face spillover effects from global policy tightening, says chief economic advisor

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser of India (File photo)

The Indian economy will likely face spillover effects from monetary policy tightening in other countries, the chief economic advisor said.

“Financial and macro instability are now looming on the horizon for several countries,” V Anantha Nageswaran added at an event organised by The Financial Express in Mumbai.

“So at this point in time it is very important to focus on ensuring macro stability rather than pursuing growth because as shocks come and impact us, we need to keep calibrating the order of priorities with respect to the economy.”

The comments came after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week after inflation soared to a 40 year high in May.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised the repo rate by a total of 90 basis points in May and June, with an aim to combat inflationary pressures in the economy. Retail inflation in India came in at 7.04 percent in May, easing from a near-eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April.

"The government is committed to ensure that capital expenditure continues in such a way that the growth impulse that we have regained after the third wave is not surrendered," Nageswaran said. It will keep its eyes, ears and mind open to take more measures, if required, he added.