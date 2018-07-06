India may come under WTO scrutiny after 13% MSP hike for paddy

India may face scrutiny at the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the Centre hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by 13 percent, breaching the permissible limit of 10 percent, Mint reported.

Earlier, the WTO members, including the US and European Union, had raised doubts about India’s MSP calculations for farm produce despite India maintaining its food subsidy for paddy below 6 percent until FY16.

The 13 percent hike in paddy's subsidy may bring back India's subsidy issue. A commerce ministry official told the paper that India may still be in the safe zone.

"Though there is a sharp jump in MSP for paddy, India may still be in the safe zone as the rupee has depreciated against the dollar. However, the actual government subsidy will depend on total production and size of procurement," the official said.

The US, in a 12-page counter notification circulated on May 9, had alleged that India’s MSP programmes for wheat and rice breached WTO's permissible levels of trade.

"India appears to be providing significant market price support, both in terms of absolute value and as a percentage of the value of production, for wheat and rice. India’s apparent MPS for rice appears to have been over 70 percent of the value of production in each of the past four years,” the US said.

According to WTO rules, in the developing countries, the governments can provide food subsidies up to 10 percent of the total value of food grain production. The quantum of subsidy is computed after taking into consideration prices that prevailed two decades ago.

India, however, has rejected the report citing "flawed assumptions and erroneous methodologies" used by the US for its calculations.

In June, India and China had submitted a proposal asking rich nations to eliminate their farm subsidies that exceed the ceiling amount. The two countries, in a joint proposal to the WTO, have asked for the reduction process to begin as early as 2019 for removing the asymmetry in the WTO’s agreement on agriculture and eliminating distortions in world trade.

They had alleged in a proposal that WTO rules provided flexibilities to a handful of countries, allowing them to increase subsidies beyond the permissible limit. As a result, subsidies for many items given by the developed world rose to 50 to 100 percent of the production value. Meanwhile, the developing countries were forced to contain it within the 10 percent ceiling or face penalties.