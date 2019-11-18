India makes advance payment for Russian missile system: Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov

Chemezov said negotiations were underway and a contract with India will be completed in 2025.
India has made an advance payment of $800 million for Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, the head of Russian conglomerate Rostec Sergey Chemezov told reporters on Monday.Chemezov said negotiations were underway and a contract with India will be completed in 2025.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 12:16 pm