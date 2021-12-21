business India M&A trends in 2022: the Bain & Company view 2021 has seen several high profile deals in India Inc - ranging from the buyout of Air India by the Tata Group to the $4.7 bn acquisition of BillDesk by Naspers backed PayU. So what were the key M&A trends in the year gone by and what can we expect from promoters, PE funds and conglomerates in 2022? Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan caught up with Karan Singh, Managing Partner, Bain & Company, India to find out