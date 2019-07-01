India lowers tariff for KG Basin pipeline network by 64%

India has fixed about 64% lower tariff for the Krishna Godavari Basin gas pipeline network at 16.14 rupees per million British thermal units (mmbtu), according to an order by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The previous tariff was 45.32 rupees and India's biggest pipeline operator, GAIL, had proposed a revision to 47.20 rupees/mmbtu for the pipeline network that begins from Krishna Godavari basin in the east coast, the order issued late on June 28 said.

However, the Board has fixed tariffs for Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline and Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur pipeline in line with GAIL's proposal.

The new tariffs are applicable from July 1.