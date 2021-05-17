MARKET NEWS

India loses ONGC Videsh Ltd-discovered Farzad-B gas field in Iran

The field holds 23 trillion cubic feet of in-place gas reserves, of which about 60 percent is recoverable.

PTI
May 17, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

India on Monday lost the ONGC Videsh Ltd-discovered Farzad-B gas field in the Persian Gulf after Iran awarded a contract for developing the giant gas field to a local company.

"The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed a contract worth USD 1.78 billion with Petropars Group for the development of Farzad B Gas Field in the Persian Gulf,” the Iranian oil ministry’s official news service Shana reported.

"The deal was signed on Monday, May 17, in a ceremony held in the presence of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh in Tehran.”

The field holds 23 trillion cubic feet of in-place gas reserves, of which about 60 percent is recoverable.

It also holds gas condensates of about 5,000 barrels per billion cubic feet of gas.

The buyback contract signed on Monday envisages daily production of 28 million cubic meters of sour gas over five years, Shana said.

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), had in 2008 discovered a giant gas field in the Farsi offshore exploration block. OVL and its partners had offered to invest up to $11 billion for the development of the discovery, which was later named Farzad-B.
TAGS: #Business #Farzad-B gas field #Iran #ONGC Videsh Ltd
first published: May 17, 2021 07:56 pm

