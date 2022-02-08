India looks set to record best earnings growth in Asia: Jefferies' Chris Wood

India looks set to record perhaps best earnings growth in Asia and could be one of the best-performing markets like in 2003 and 2007, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told CNBC TV-18 in an exclusive interview.

In a recently released report, Chris Wood expected India’s headline stock index BSE Sensex to hit the much-anticipated 100,000 point mark in FY27 - somewhere towards the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Currently, the Sensex is hovering above 57,000 points, implying that it could rise as much as 70 percent in the next five years or, in other words, clock an annual rate of 11 percent.

"It is entirely logical for India to see market correction as the country is expensive in the emerging market context, but what's very encouraging so far in India is significant foreign selling of Indian equities...and the market is supporting remarkably well by continuing domestic flows in India,'' said Chris Wood.

On general elections and Indian markets, he said, “I am more relaxed on that issue because the general elections is still a long way away, but I think on the oil price that is definitely the biggest. There are two external risks facing the Indian stock market this year, primarily in my view, the one is obviously the Fed tightening and the other is the oil price.”

''Oil prices are getting still higher and the key thing driving the oil is the demand coming back after the pandemic, combined with extreme supply shortages, and these shortages reflect the political attack on fossil fuel in recent years,'' added Wood.

Wood pointed to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate tightening cycle and surge in global crude oil prices as the two major external risks. While he is not that concerned about the impact of the Fed’s tightening, he said that the rise in oil prices could definitely hit the Indian economy.