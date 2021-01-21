MARKET NEWS

India looking to bag investment deal alongside bilateral trade deal with EU: Report

India’s bilateral trade and investment agreement (BTIA) with the bloc was suspended in 2013.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
Source: Reuters

India is looking to push through an independent investment deal alongside its trade agreement with the European Union (EU) in a bid to renew bilateral ties.

An official told The Economic Times that India wants the investment deal to “happen parallelly and independently.” The deal would focus on investments, technology, and capital flows.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The EU, in the interest of solidifying legalities for investors on both sides, said it is ready to begin negotiations for a standalone investment protection agreement, as per the report.

India’s bilateral trade and investment agreement (BTIA) with the bloc was suspended in 2013.

The EU has demanded “greater market access for spirits, wines and automobiles and opening up of e-commerce, insurance and banking sectors” and wants to link factors like environment, government procurement, and labour to the trade deal.

On the other hand, India is looking to stiff competition from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, by signing “preferential access for textile exports,” it added.

An expert felt the environment and labour conditions would be “sticking points”, especially since the EU is “unlikely to give us the status of a data secure nation.” But said concessions for their auto imports can be considered in return for zero-duty export of textiles.

Another expert pointed out that environmental conditions such as tariffs for products that do not meet requirements, would be a part of the European Green deal and “India should be prepared” as “it is a no longer simply give and take.”
