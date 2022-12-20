India looks to become a responsible steel producer by adopting green steel: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India is now looking to become a responsible steel producer by promoting the production of 'green steel' in the country, Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on December 20.

The Union minister said that in order to promote the production of green steel in India the government is considering mandating the use of 'green steel' in government projects and is also in discussion with steel manufacturing companies to dedicate a portion of their production to manufacture green steel.

“Steel is a founding precept of any emerging or developing economy. As our aspirations grow development will seek newer vistas. Therefore, from being the world’s second-largest steel producer, the country also needs to become a responsible steel producer,” the minister said while speaking at the launch of India’s first green steel brand, Saarloha Kalyani FeRRESTA, in New Delhi.

The minister added that the government is looking to transform the steel sector’s long-standing identity from a carbon-emitting “hard to abate sector” to a reduced carbon-emitting green steel-producing industry.

He added that in order to reduce carbon emissions from the sector, the government is promoting the use of renewable sources of energy to manufacture steel, expanding the usage of scrap in the sector, and exploring the use of green hydrogen as a furnace fuel.

Saarloha Advanced Materials, a Kalyani group company, launched green steel under the brand Kalyani FeRRESTA. "We will aim to produce 50,000 tonnes of green steel in its first year," Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge said. He added that the plant where green steel is being produced has the capacity to manufacture 250,000 tonnes of steel, but only 20 percent of its capacity will be used to produce green steel in the first year. RK Goyal, Chairperson of Saarloha Advanced Materials, said given the importance of steel in a variety of applications, producers had to be mindful of ramping up their green steel capacities. “If we don’t take up the production of green steel, it won’t be just the steel industry but also industries like automotive components with $20 billion in exports that will be at stake,” Goyal said. He further informed that the company had successfully managed to achieve up to 90 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by replacing the coking coal furnace with an electric one powered by renewable energy. Amit Kalyani also said the Kalyani Group had examined every aspect of sustainability such as the US’ Clean Air Act, logistics and discharge of waste while developing the Saarloha Kalyani FeRRESTA green steel brand. “The company avoided 76,484 total carbon dioxide (tCO2) emissions, reduced water consumption by 10 per cent and recycled 99.4 per cent of its waste,” he said, adding, “We have combined our entire CSR approach with the ESG goals.” Green steel is the manufacturing of steel without the use of fossil fuels. This new phenomenon is about producing steel by using low-carbon energy sources such as hydrogen, coal gasification, or electricity instead of the traditional carbon-intensive manufacturing route of coal-fired plants. Also Read: MC Explains: What is green steel and why are Indian steelmakers interested in it? The minister's comments came a day after he told Rajya Sabha that the government was considering mandating the use of “green steel” in government projects. He had said that emissions from the steel industry have been brought down by 15 percent between 2005 and 2022 and the government targets an additional 10 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. Energy consumption per tonne of steel produced has also come down as well as emission intensity in terms of CO2, Scindia had said. The minister had also said that India had become the second-largest steel producer in the world in the last eight years. "India has now reached a new record. We have become the second largest steel producer in the world in the last 8 years, doubling our capacity from 150 to 154 million tonnes of production. We are very very aware of the environmental concerns," the minister had said in response to a question. He also said that India intends to double its steel production to 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

