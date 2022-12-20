 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India looks to become a responsible steel producer by adopting green steel: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST

The government is considering mandating the use of 'green steel' in government projects and is also in discussion with steel manufacturing companies to dedicate a portion of their production to make green steel.

India is now looking to become a responsible steel producer by promoting the production of 'green steel' in the country, Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on December 20.

The Union minister said that in order to promote the production of green steel in India the government is considering mandating the use of 'green steel' in government projects and is also in discussion with steel manufacturing companies to dedicate a portion of their production to manufacture green steel.

“Steel is a founding precept of any emerging or developing economy. As our aspirations grow development will seek newer vistas. Therefore, from being the world’s second-largest steel producer, the country also needs to become a responsible steel producer,” the minister said while speaking at the launch of India’s first green steel brand, Saarloha Kalyani FeRRESTA, in New Delhi.

The minister added that the government is looking to transform the steel sector’s long-standing identity from a carbon-emitting “hard to abate sector” to a reduced carbon-emitting green steel-producing industry.

He added that in order to reduce carbon emissions from the sector, the government is promoting the use of renewable sources of energy to manufacture steel, expanding the usage of scrap in the sector, and exploring the use of green hydrogen as a furnace fuel.