App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

India likely to generate 775.5 tonnes of medical waste daily by 2020: Study

India is likely to generate about 775.5 tonnes of medical waste per day by 2022 from the current level of 550.9 tonnes daily, a study conducted jointly by industry body ASSOCHAM and Velocity has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is likely to generate about 775.5 tonnes of medical waste per day by 2022 from the current level of 550.9 tonnes daily, a study conducted jointly by industry body ASSOCHAM and Velocity has said.

The study, which was released yesterday, said medical waste is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7 per cent.

Titled 'Unearthing the Growth Curve and Necessities of Bio Medical Waste Management in India-2018', the study stressed on the need for stringent monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure safe and effective management of waste.

Releasing the paper, Dr Kirti Bhushan, the Director General of Health Services of the Delhi government said, "Safe and effective management of waste is not only a legal necessity but also a social responsibility. Lack of concern, motivation, awareness and cost factor are some of the problems faced in proper biomedical waste management."

related news

Waste management market in India is expected to reach USD 13.62 billion by 2025, Dr Bhushan said, adding, "There is a need for education regarding the hazards associated with improper waste disposal. Education of staff about management of biomedical waste is crucial in today's healthcare arena."

Major waste sections such as municipal solid waste management market, e-waste market and bio-medical waste are expected to grow at CAGR of 7.14 per cent, 10.03 per cent and 8.14 per cent respectively.

According to the study, the key challenges in bio-medical waste management include speed of data availability, under-reporting of waste generated and handling capacity, operation of healthcare facility without authorisation under Biomedical Waste Management Rules, lack of awareness among various sections of the staff at all levels among others.

Inadequate waste management can cause pollution, growth and multiplication of vectors like insects, rodents and worms and may lead to transmission of diseases like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis and AIDS through syringes and needles, the report stated.

In addition to health risks associated with poor management of medical waste, its impact on environment, especially to the risks of pollution of water, air and soil in developing countries must also be considered, it said.

tags #Current Affairs #Health

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC