'India lifting global economy': Why IMF is praising Modi govt's economic policies

A high growth rate for India, as projected in the latest World Economic Outlook, is not only healthy for the country but also positive news for the world, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said at a news conference on April 21.

IMF has recently projected a “fairly robust” growth of 8.2 percent for India in 2022, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world, almost twice faster than China’s 4.4 percent.

India is lifting the global economy

Observing that India represents about seven percent of the total world economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, IMF’s Mission Chief for India Nada Choueiri that India's growth is lifting the global economy and is very important for a well-functioning global economy.

Successful covid-19 management

"The successful macroeconomic management of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a strong recovery of India’s economy because of which the country is in a better position to face the economic fallout of the current Ukrainian crisis," IMF’s Mission Chief for India Nada Choueiri said.

India much better placed to face the Ukrainian crisis

“The macroeconomic management of the pandemic has resulted in a strong recovery although the recovery remains incomplete. So, India is in a much better place today to face the crisis from the Ukraine shock than it was at the time of the taper tantrum. But the global economy is in a very difficult place today because of the shocks,” the IMF official said.

Praise for RBI

"We saw sound fiscal management to get things right, to create fiscal space, to respond to the immediate needs of the population. We also saw proactive monetary policy to respond to the needs of the financial system and of the corporate sector to support the liquidity needs during the pandemic," Choueiri said.





