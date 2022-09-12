India launches its first and Asia's largest solar-powered ROPAX ferry service on the Gulf of Cambay

Ropax ferry services

DG Sea Connect has relaunched its much-anticipated Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar on September 7.

It is India's first and largest solar-powered Ro-Pax ferry, giving greater convenience to passengers as well as cargo transit between Surat to Saurashtra and vice versa. Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry services between South Gujarat and Saurashtra by sea were temporarily suspended owing to technological and economic concerns.

With its restart, the Ro-Pax ferry will transfer passengers and cargo between the two destinations in three hours. The solar-powered Ro-Pax ferry, according to Voyage Express India, will drastically reduce fuel usage, adding to the Central Government's efforts to promote the use of renewable energy. Furthermore, travellers will have the option to travel between Hazira and Ghogha twice a day.

The Voyage Express will leave Ghogha at 9 a.m. and from Hazira at 06:30 p.m., while the Voyage Symphony will leave Hazira at 8 a.m. and from Ghogha at 5 p.m. Voyage Express is outfitted with cutting-edge technology to ensure passengers' comfort and freight movement between South Gujarat and Saurashtra.

The ferry is fully air-conditioned, with three cafeterias, game zones, and a top deck where one can enjoy the sea's majesty. It can transport 180 executive passengers, 115 business passengers, 80 sleeper class passengers, 22 VIP lounges, and 11 cabins.

The ship has a capacity of 70 automobiles, 50 motorcycles, 25 tempos, and 55 trucks. Voyage Symphony, on the other hand, has a capacity of 316 executive passengers, 78 business passengers, 14 VIP lounges, 85 automobiles, 50 bikes, and 30 trucks.