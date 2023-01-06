 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India launches first-ever sovereign green bonds auction

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India will auction 160 billion rupees ($1.93 billion) worth of sovereign green bonds in two tranches, the central bank said on Friday, in the government's first-ever such debt sale to raise funds to finance clean projects.

The RBI will auction 5-year and 10-year green bonds worth 40 billion rupees each on Jan. 25 and on Feb. 9 in what will be a uniform price auction, the central bank said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the plan to issue sovereign green bonds in the 2022-23 budget as Asia's third-largest economy attempts to tap the domestic debt market to finance green infrastructure projects.

The proceeds will be used to fund solar power projects, followed by wind and small hydro projects and other "public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy," the RBI said.

A green finance working committee, headed by the Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will select public sector projects for green financing from those submitted by government departments.

The committee's choice will be guided by environment specialists and representatives from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change, the government said.