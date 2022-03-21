India issues Russian oil import clarification, says it accounts for less than 1% of total imports in 2021-22

Representative Image

The Government of India on March 21 issued an import clarification on Russian oil and said it constitutes less than one percent of total imports, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said: “The Indian Oil & Gas Public Sector Undertakings have imported less than one percent of their total crude oil import from Russia in the year 2021-2022 (till January).”

He further clarified that the oil PSUs in India have diversified procurement from various geographical locations.

Teli added that India is closely monitoring the global energy markets and potential disruptions and is ready to take all steps to mitigate market volatility.

The Indian government is reportedly looking to increase its imports of Russian oil, to boost its energy supplies at a discount. India, which imports 80 percent of its oil needs, usually buys about two to three percent of its supplies from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 percent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.

Faced with sanctions from the West over its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has been offering oil and other commodities at a heavy discount. So far, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has bought three million barrels of crude oil from Russia at a steep discount on prevailing international rates.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had earlier explained in the face of United States criticism that this will derail their efforts to isolate Russia through sanctions, saying: “India does import most of its oil requirements, it’s met by imports. So, we are always exploring all possibilities in global energy markets because of this situation that we face of importing our oil requirements.”

“Let me just highlight that a number of countries are doing so, especially in Europe, and for the moment, I will leave it at that.”

Some other countries that are still importing oil from Russia are France, China, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, and Italy, among others.