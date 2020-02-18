India is 6th largest market for consuming video ads: Report

What are the best ways for brands to grab a consumer’s attention? One way is video ads and the proof of its growing consumption is that India is the sixth largest market for the consumption of video ads.

According to report released by Group M on February 18, video is the most popular advertising format both in India and globally.

Of the various video formats, video ads under 10 seconds work better as the attention spans of a user is short, the report said.

In addition, user generated content (UGC) platforms have opened up a new market for brands that earlier was not easily accessible.

UGC platforms are gaining traction due to increased mobile penetration in tier II and III cities, as well as semi-rural and rural areas. Consumers in these markets are constantly watching, sharing and uploading video content via mobile phones across digital platforms.

The report noted that need to co-create is giving brands an opportunity to connect with them. Using short, imaginative mobile videos can become a catalyst in not only building brand awareness but also engaging directly with this rapidly growing, immensely aspirational market.

Even mobile gamers love receiving rewarded video ads where a gaming app grants an in-game incentive such as currency or power-ups in return for watching a video ad. Around 82 percent of APAC (Asia Pacific) mobile gamers said that this was their preferred method of receiving ads.

The report added that while video advertising is not new, the sheer volume of videos available online, coupled with the consumers shrinking attention span, highlights the urgency for brands to create campaigns that communicate effectively in the shortest possible time.

TikTo, which is a popular player in the short video format space, has successfully enabled advertisers reach, while engaging with their audiences in an effective and relatable manner.

The report noted that if companies want more brands to associate with them for advertising, then investments in newer types of video formats like vertical videos, 360-degree immersive videos (YouTube, Facebook and Twitter) and VR enabled videos is the need of the hour to see higher revenue and engagement from users.