India is showing global leadership in building public digital platforms: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's leadership in building public digital platforms across multiple sectors has put them at the high table of determining global policy on these areas, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview to Network 18.

"When you are determining global policy, you are able to be the leader to show how things have to be executed and the interest that you have to have protected in India," Sitharaman said.

During the Union Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman had made digital adoption and its commitment to digital economy and digital infrastructure as one of the key themes, with proposals to create multiple digital ecosystems in various areas ranging from agriculture, education, financial inclusion and defence.

The finance minister had announced the launch of DESH (Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood) stack e-portal that aims to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through online training. The platform will also provide API-based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha as she presented the Union Budget for the year 2022-23.

She had also mentioned setting up of a digital university to provide students with access to education at their doorsteps along with an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem (Health Stack), usage of ‘Kisan Drones’ for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients (Digital Sky) among others.

During the exclusive interview, Sitharaman said the idea is to make sure all these digital platforms talk to one another, communicate better and bring in that interlinkage between them.

"Eventually, in the next 15-20 years globally, your digital stack will have to be able to communicate with digital stacks of the rest of the world. So, the India Stack as it gets built up should also at various layers and levels be able to communicate with their compatriots elsewhere... India is showing leadership in that" she said.

The finance minister also mentioned that India has made great strides in democratising digital payments in the past few years.

“During the pandemic, look at how Indian citizens have readily accepted digital payments as a medium through which they can run their daily lives.” she said.