    India is planning special AYUSH visas for foreign nationals: PM Modi

    PM Modi added that India will soon launch the AYUSH mark to recognise traditional medicine products

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on April 20 that India is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to seek traditional ways of treatment.

    PM Modi added that India will soon launch the AYUSH mark to recognise traditional medicine products.

    Modi was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat, in the presence of Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth and WHO director general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

    The ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine took place on April 19 in Jamnagar. This centre will emerge as an international hub of global wellness, taking traditional medicine systems of the world to new heights, the official statement said. It will also provide assistance to WHO member countries so positive health can spread across the world, it added.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AYUSH #Ayush Visa #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 03:16 pm
