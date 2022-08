business 'India is about to enter golden age': Excerpts from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's last interview with Network18 Market experts remember ace investor and Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as a believer in India's growth story and a bullish investor. This is exactly what was reflected in his last interview with Network18. Jhunjhunwala said that India is about to enter a golden age and outlined the sectors that he's bullish on. The billionaire investor passed away on August 14.