India is a clear choice in China + 1 strategy: KM Birla

India is a clear choice as global operations start to look at countries across Asia as part of their China + 1 strategy, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, of Aditya Birla Group, in what the billionaire termed as his reflections for 2022-23.

“Think of a country that combines economic might, a large working-age population, demographic dynamism, entrepreneurial energy, robust democracy, and diversity. Add to this a pivotal position in current global geopolitics. That country is India,” he said in his note, released on Tuesday.

He added India’s rise is being welcomed by the world as it grows into a stabilising and non-disruptive growth engine.

Birla in his note said the next two and half decades would ‘undoubtedly represent an ‘Amrit Kaal’. “The latent economic potential of this country is being coupled with a newfound civilisational confidence born of our emergence as a strong third global growth pole,” he added.

Birla pointed out a decadal reshaping of supply chains is underway, referring to India’s advantage as global companies look for countries outside their China strategy. “Supply chain repositioning is complex and needs us to stay the course. However, the path we are charting is bold and certain to yield good outcomes,” he added. The group chairman listed the largest working-age population as India’s important demographic dividend. “The lessons learnt from the transformations of other economies through the last few decades, point to the importance of this demographic dividend,” he further explained in his note. Related stories Godrej Appliances ropes in Delhivery to build and manage air cooler supply chain

Why are NCD IPOs important to invest in?

Barbeque Nation CFO Anurag Mittal resigns after seven-month stint

Moneycontrol News