India, Indonesia strongly condemn cross-border terrorism

India and Indonesia today strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and urged all countries to work towards disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo also shared the view on the imperative need to eradicate radicalism and reiterated the importance of promoting peaceful pluralism that would lead to true civilisation harmony, and moderation through a holistic approach.

"The two leaders reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and terror-related incidents in Indonesia and India and affirmed that perpetrators of these heinous acts must be brought to justice. Both leaders also affirmed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, creed, nationality and ethnicity," said a joint statement issued after their meeting.

They also called upon all countries to work towards disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, and halting cross-border movement of terrorists from terror organisations as well as other terrorist groups threatening peace and security in respective region.

The two leaders also called for enhanced cooperation including through greater exchange of information and intelligence between the two sides.

They also called for expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in order to strengthen the existing international counter-terrorism legal framework.

Modi also strongly condemned the recent terror strikes on three churches in Indonesia and said India stands resolutely with Jakarta in its fight against terrorism.

"Friends, I am in grief over the deaths of innocent civilians of Indonesia in the recent terror attacks. India strongly condemns such attacks and stands with Indonesia in its fight against terrorism," Modi said after his talks with Widodo.

Six suicide bombers targeted three churches during services in Surabaya, the country's second-largest city early this month. At least seven people were killed and more than 40 others injured in the coordinated attacks.

The bombings were the worst attacks on churches in the last 18 years in Indonesia.

"Such tragic incidents give a message that it is the need of the hour to strengthen the efforts being taken on the global level to combat terrorism," Modi said.

The statement said Indonesia and India realise that interfaith dialogue has become an effective forum to nurture peace and social harmony, as well as to promote democracy and human rights.

"Interfaith dialogue is a reflection of the united commitment of both countries to explore a new understanding on the rise of religious identities, the dynamic of pluralism and to eradicate radicalism, terrorism, and violent extremism," it added.

Indonesia and India have pursued the ideals of pluralism, tolerance, rule of law and values of peaceful co-existence.

"Thus, both leaders agreed to organize an interfaith dialogue in Indonesia in early October 2018, which will be followed by a similar dialogue in India next year," it added.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, has struggled with Islamist terrorism and violence against its Christian minority in the past two decades.