India Inc's profit margin narrows in December quarter on high inflation: Icra

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

India Inc's operating profit margin narrowed by a sharp 2.37 per cent in the December quarter to 16.3 per cent on an annual basis due to inflation and rising energy costs, a domestic ratings agency said on Monday.

When viewed sequentially, the operating profit margin for the December quarter expanded by 1.80 per cent over the preceding September quarter, Icra Ratings said, attributing the same to the easing in input costs and also price hikes by many companies.

Going forward, while price hikes and sequential input cost reductions can boost margins in the near term, geopolitical tensions, recessionary concerns, and forex volatility continue to pose risks, the agency said.

The revenue of companies, excluding those in the financial sector, grew 17.2 per cent, which was as per expectations, the agency said, adding that hotels, oil and gas, auto, airlines, and power sectors led the way.