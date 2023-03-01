 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Inc to roll out salary hike of 9%; CEOs’ pay three times that of other CXOs: Report

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The study was conducted between May 2022 and November 2022 involving 1,300 companies covering more than 6,000 jobs and over 17 lakh cumulative employee strength.

The study indicated that in India, the average pay ratio between a CEO and CXO was around 1:2 to 1:3, depending on the size of the company and the maturity of the industry. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

India Inc will revert to pre-pandemic levels of salary hikes with a projected increase of 9-9.5 percent across industries in 2023, according to a report.

In terms of industries, hi-tech (HT) and shared services and outsourcing (SSO) will register the highest salary hikes of 9.5 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively. Consumer and retail, auto, agriculture and chemicals, media and entertainment, and life science are predicted to roll out an average hike of 9 percent, Mercer’s Total Remuneration Survey said.

The study was conducted between May 2022 and November 2022 across 1,300 companies covering more than 6,000 jobs and over 17 lakh cumulative employee strength.

“It is a well-known fact that India is still relatively insulated from the global slowdown, hence most industries have maintained the salary increase forecast at 9 percent,” Mansee Singhal, senior principal, rewards consulting leader, India, at Mercer told Moneycontrol.