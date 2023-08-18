India Inc ‘shifts’ game to counter gender stereotypes

A 2021 research report by the Avtar Group, which tracks the diversity efforts of organisations, in association with GE, stated that 29 percent of women in the manufacturing sector reported that government regulations restricting their work timings had hindered their careers.

Gone are the days when women were not employed in “unconventional” shifts as major firms in India are turning things upside down. From working women in three shifts to all-women shifts, India Inc is making strides in reversing the gender stereotype and providing equal opportunities to women.

A 2021 research report by the Avtar Group, which tracks the diversity efforts of organisations, in association with GE, stated that 29 percent of women in the manufacturing sector reported that government regulations restricting their work timings had hindered their careers.

The introduction of three shifts for women at Indian multinational Tata Chemicals has led to an “increase” in the participation of women at its manufacturing sites all over India. The shifts run from 6 AM-2 PM, 2 PM-10 PM, and 10 PM-6 AM.

The Tata company initially faced a challenge in ensuring a sufficient pool of female candidates for entry-level positions. To address this, its HR team collaborated with institutions that had a higher number of female students and worked with the communications team to create informative materials showcasing the opportunities and amenities available at its plants.

In India, the company has sites in Mithapur (Gujarat), Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) and Dholera (Gujarat). The journey started by integrating female security personnel into the security team, while also enhancing CCTV surveillance across the manufacturing facility.

Additionally, to support women who require late-hour commuting, the company has put in place transportation arrangements.

“The company has increased the hiring of women across all its plants. Graduate engineer trainees were hired in order to build a pipeline of engineers for production units, with an intake of 50 percent women engineers,” Rahul Pinjarkar, CHRO of Tata Chemicals, told Moneycontrol.

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, founder-President of the Avtar Group, has observed that some organisations run a compliance audit of their manufacturing facilities to employ women and provide various facilities to retain them on the shopfloor.

According to the Avtar chief, the FMCG sector has taken steps to improve gender diversity at its manufacturing sites. “In sectors like IT and Consulting, the flexibility of work timings allows them to accommodate multiple shifts and this is ably supported by providing safe commute systems for women,” she said.

All-women shifts

Attempting to dispel the notion that logistics is a male-dominated field, Gati, a part of Allcargo Group, has introduced all-female shifts at 11 of its locations. The company has 4,500 on and off-roll employees.

The female staff members are in charge of the first shift, which starts at 7 AM and ends at 3 PM. All the women staff working at Gati are employed in the sales or operational departments. Due to safety concerns, female employees work in urban warehouses; they are not employed in outlying warehouses.

“The presence of women in the workforce has been shown to improve team efficiency and productivity,” said Mehernosh Mehta, CHRO of Gati.

Without providing a timeline, the HR leader said the company’s long-term goal is to increase the current 11 operational units to a total of 24 operational units across India. In addition, the company is launching an operating executive training programme for women in October, for which Gati will hire 20 women with a BE (Bachelor of Engineering) degree.

Women-centric shifts are not just limited to factories or white-collar jobs. Companies have employed women in crucial roles such as security, that, too, in large numbers.

American business services company Concentrix has more than 1,500 women staff working from 7 PM to 8 AM as guards in five offices across India. The firm is currently looking to implement the same in other domains.

“We believe that creating a unified and safe workplace isn’t just a goal, but a standard that we have to meet every day,” said Anupama S Singh, VP-HR, Concentrix.

A caveat

However, Avtar Group’s Rajesh pointed out that if thorough groundwork, including ensuring legal compliance is not done, it can adversely impact an organisation’s intent to employ women.

“If the ecosystem, which is male dominated, is not sensitised and prepared to welcome and include women on the shopfloor, pilot projects may backfire,” she added.