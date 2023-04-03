 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Inc recognises need for flexibility, skilled-based workforce, says survey

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Enabling an organisation driven by skills, addressing worker fatigue and increasing adaptability is what the HR will be looking at, Mercer’s Global Talent Trends 2023 HR leader pulse survey says

With 64 percent of the surveyed companies offering flexible work to all employees, Indian businesses continue to provide opportunities to develop skills while addressing worker fatigue, a survey has found.

Mercer’s Global Talent Trends 2023 HR leader pulse survey identified enabling an organisation driven by skills, addressing worker fatigue and increasing adaptability as the three primary aspects of overall growth, a media release said on April 3.

Shanthi Naresh, Partner, Mercer Career India, said, “2023 will be a defining year as an optimistic and ambitious India looks to drive transformation amidst a BANI (brittle, anxiety-inducing, non-linear and incomprehensible) global environment,” she said.

Human resources (HR) would have to lead the way in readying itself and the business for what lies ahead.