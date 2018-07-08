App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc raises Rs 1,000 crore via QIP in May

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian firms mobilised a little over Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of shares to institutional investors during May this year, witnessing a drop of 46 per cent over the previous month. During April 2018, the firms had mopped up Rs 1,862 crore.

As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the capital garnered by the listed companies through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 1,008 crore in May 2018.

This is 45.86 per cent less than that raised in April 2018.

The funds were mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

QIP is an alternative mode of resource mobilisation available for listed companies to raise funds from the domestic market.

In terms of numbers, five issues appeared in May this year as compared to three during the previous month.

The firms had raised Rs 67,257 crore via 53 issues through the QIP route during the financial year 2017-18.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 01:08 pm

