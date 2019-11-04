India Inc opposes SEBI diktat on separating ownership from management: Report

The country's industrialists have finally voiced their concerns over a directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), reports The Indian Express.

In an amendment to the 'Listing and Disclosure Requirement' in May last year, the regulator called for separation of the posts of Chairman and Managing Director (MD)/CEO of listed companies. It said the Chairperson of a company's board should be a non-executive director and not related to the MD/CEO.

The new directive, however, is not applicable in the case of listed companies that do not have any identifiable promoters, as per the report. The top-500 listed companies were given till March 31, 2020 to implement the same.

However, big names in the business world like Rahul Bajaj and Venu Srinivasan have expressed their disapproval, saying that Western concepts should not be imported into the Indian system, as a joint family system distinguishes it from Western businesses.

The article quotes Rahul Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Auto, as saying that he opposes the SEBI directive in the Indian business scenario as even the top 200 private companies here have over 90 percent identified owners managing or controlling them. His son, Rajiv, is the MD of Bajaj Auto.

Chairman and MD of TVS Motors Venu Srinivasan told the paper that families in in Asia in general and India in particular have significant holding in companies and are committed to create wealth. "So, simply importing Western concepts into the Indian system does not seem like a very good idea," he stated.

Even industry associations like Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have called the move a 'needless reform at the wrong time', seeking a review ahead of the March 2020 deadline for the rule.