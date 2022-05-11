English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India Inc must think outside of sops, subsidies and boost competitiveness: CII President T V Narendran

    Speaking at 'Being Future Ready Business Summit 2022’, the CII President observed that a responsible and conscious industry must think beyond its own priorities to drive positive change for the nation.

    PTI
    May 11, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
    CII President T V Narendran (File image)

    CII President T V Narendran (File image)

    India Inc must think outside the regime of incentives and subsidies and improve its competitiveness and productivity while ramping up R&D expenditure for being future ready, CII President T V Narendran said on Wednesday.

    Speaking at 'Being Future Ready Business Summit 2022’, the CII President observed that a responsible and conscious industry must think beyond its own priorities to drive positive change for the nation.

    He pointed out that recalibration of global supply chains presents an opportunity for the industry to embed itself more firmly in the international arena and expand its global footprint.

    "We must move away from a risk-averse culture to a mindset that proactively explores all markets and all sectors. The many new free trade agreements being signed with our key market partners open up immense opportunities for our international engagement and we must support and leverage these to the optimum,” Narendran said.

    He called upon the industry to shift the focus on building competitiveness through workforce skilling, innovation, quality and sustainability.

    Close

    Related stories

    "It is absolutely essential for industry to ramp up R&D expenditure for being future ready. The Indian industry’s share in total R&D spend in India is 37 per cent, as against 80 per cent in South Korea and 77 per cent in China. Further, industry collaboration with academia and research institutions on R&D is critical,” the CII President said.

    CII President Designate Sanjiv Bajaj spoke at length on how the industry must prepare for 'India@100', when the country completes a century of its Independence from British Rule in 2047, and said an important area that will define the future of the industry is its engagement with the needs of society and the community.

    He said the digital revolution, including fintech, e-commerce, etc is creating immense opportunities for the Indian industry which would make it future ready to cater to community needs, and all this will be an integral part of the India@100 agenda.

    CII Vice President Pawan Munjal spoke on the issue of sustainability and the role of industry in reducing the carbon footprint.

    He said the industry has played a significant role in promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency.

    Immense opportunities are being created in new industries viz. green mobility, renewable energy, circular economy and green hydrogen. Electric vehicles are driven by new policies to improve efficiencies. Indian companies should take a strong position in assessing global markets, he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #CCI #Competition Commission of India #India #T V Narendran
    first published: May 11, 2022 03:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.