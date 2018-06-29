App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Inc may see number of unicorns double this year: Report

India currently has 11 companies in the Unicorn Club, and this number could rise to 20 in 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

After a dry spell of two years, India's startup environment could see the number of unicorns rise to 20 companies this year, The Economic Times reports.

Unicorn is a term used for technology companies that are worth over USD 1 billion. India currently has 11 companies in the Unicorn Club, including recent entrant Swiggy.

The past two years saw only two companies passing the billion-dollar valuation mark.

This jump in the number of unicorns signals the beginning of a boom cycle, and experts worry about companies getting excessively capitalized, the report said.

The new unicorns will represent a variety of sectors, such as software, logistics and financial technology, breaking e-commerce dominance in the space, the report said.

Online grocer BigBasket, budget hotel chain Oyo Rooms, software-asa-service company Freshworks, and logistics firm Delhivery  are some the companies  expected to become billion-dollar firms by the end of the year, entrepreneurs and investors told The Economic Times.

Education platform Byju's, financial marketplace policybazaar and online-to-offline retail marketplace Paytm Mall are some of the companies that crossed the billion-dollar mark this year.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 01:06 pm

