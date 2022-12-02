 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Inc is taking steps to recruit more people with disabilities

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 02, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Growth in hiring of persons with disabilities rose to 4 percent in Q2 of FY23 from Q4 of FY22, according to Quess General Staffing.

Wells Fargo, Hinduja Global Solutions and Flipkart are among those that offer facilities including accommodation, assistive technologies, and regular evaluation sessions to enable PwDs to integrate themselves in the workforce. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

Companies in India are hiring more persons with disabilities (PwD) and taking steps beyond providing mere physical infrastructure to accommodate their needs as they seek to become more inclusive.

Wells Fargo, Hinduja Global Solutions and Flipkart are among those that offer facilities including accommodation, assistive technologies, and regular evaluation sessions to enable PwDs to integrate themselves in the workforce.

Growth in hiring of PwDs rose to 4 percent in the second quarter of FY23 from 1 percent in Q4 of FY22, according to Quess General Staffing. About 14 percent of the PwD beneficiaries are females and there is a notable increase in e-commerce, retail, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and manufacturing clients hiring PwD candidates.

India has almost 30 million persons with disabilities (PwD), of whom 13 million are employable. However, only about 3.4 million of them are working in the organised sector, the unorganised sector, and government-led schemes or are self-employed, according to market intelligence firm Unearthinsight.

There were 30-32 people with disabilities for every 10,000 employees between FY18 and FY21, according to a Business Standard analysis. This figure declined to 29 for FY22, the lowest in five years.

Bridging challenges