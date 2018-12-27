India Inc foreign borrowings down 34% to $1.99 bn in November

India Inc's foreign borrowings fell to $1.99 billion in November, down by 34.3 percent from the year-ago period, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Indian firms had borrowed over $3.09 billion in November 2017, which also included $18.5 million through rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs).

In November this year, no money was borrowed by issuing RDBs, also known as masala bonds.