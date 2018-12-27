India Inc foreign borrowings down 34% to $1.99 bn in November

In November this year, no money was borrowed by issuing RDBs, also known as masala bonds.
India Inc's foreign borrowings fell to $1.99 billion in November, down by 34.3 percent from the year-ago period, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.
Indian firms had borrowed over $3.09 billion in November 2017, which also included $18.5 million through rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs).
In November this year, no money was borrowed by issuing RDBs, also known as masala bonds.
During the month, financial services provider REC was the only company to raise $700 million through the approval route of the external commercial borrowing (ECB).
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 08:19 pm