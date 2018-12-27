App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc foreign borrowings down 34% to $1.99 bn in November

In November this year, no money was borrowed by issuing RDBs, also known as masala bonds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Inc's foreign borrowings fell to $1.99 billion in November, down by 34.3 percent from the year-ago period, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Indian firms had borrowed over $3.09 billion in November 2017, which also included $18.5 million through rupee-denominated bonds (RDBs).

In November this year, no money was borrowed by issuing RDBs, also known as masala bonds.

During the month, financial services provider REC was the only company to raise $700 million through the approval route of the external commercial borrowing (ECB).
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 08:19 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.