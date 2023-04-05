 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Inc eyes job satisfaction with financial wellness programmes

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Major firms including Mastercard, Tata Capital, and Emeritus, besides some start-ups, have taken the mantle of ensuring the financial well-being of their employees by guiding them on their savings, investments, and overall money management.

The waves of the pandemic-led disruption in human resources (HR) policies are still being felt by all stakeholders. Delivering positive employee experience through initiatives for the physical and mental well-being of employees is a common theme of revamped HR policies across India Inc. Now, the game has gone beyond this limited approach.

Acknowledging that financial stress can be a significant source of anxiety and distraction, HR experts say companies are now focussing on the financial well-being of their employees, a move that can positively impact employee loyalty and job satisfaction.

“Workers value financial literacy more than great retirement benefits,” said Daya Prakash, Founder of staffing firm TalentOnLease. He highlighted that having the ability to access financial education videos and coursework as part of a retirement solution has aided business owners in simplifying and strengthening their employee retention strategies.

