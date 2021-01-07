India in talks with nine countries to provide 3 lakh healthcare workers: Report

Doctors wearing protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Representative image: Reuters)

As countries prepare for future pandemics, the Indian government is in talks with its counterparts to create healthcare roles based on their specific requirements.

India may send an estimated 3 lakh healthcare workers to nine countries including Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, The Economic Times reported. The report suggests that demand is also seen in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Sweden and Switzerland.

Government sources told the newspaper that the Ministry of Skill Development and Enterprises (MSDE) is “in talks with these countries to assess specific requirements and create job roles accordingly to cater to their needs for a skilled workforce.”

India is expected to soon setup a joint working group with these countries to create a roadmap on how movement of workers will happen and for signing of agreements with clear designed terms of contract and job roles.

Demand for healthcare workers and professionals has seen a jump since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in late 2019 and India is grabbing the opportunity to fulfil its vision of becoming the world’s “skill capital”, the news report suggests.

The list of countries also includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore. “A country-centric approach is being followed in terms of actual market demand, its availability and accessibility for Indian market,” the newspaper quoted the official as saying.

This has “been under works” over the past nine months after the ministry mapped skill gaps for health professionals across countries and found 32 comparable international job roles for 12 countries.

The Centre is “assessing immigration norms in these countries to understand the complexities and possible simplifications,” according to the report.

The Centre will also hold a joint workshop with the MSDE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the India Centre for Migration under ILO on the subject.