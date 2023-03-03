 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India in talks with embraer, Sukhoi to make small jets locally

Mar 03, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The jets, which typically seat less than 100 people, are likely to be produced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat

India is looking to partner with global aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer SA and Russia’s Sukhoi, to make small planes locally as it seeks to improve connectivity in tiny towns and far-flung areas, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government will keep 51% equity with an Indian company, while asking the foreign partner to do technology transfer, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are at an early stage. The jets, which typically seat less than 100 people, are likely to be produced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, they said.

The world’s fastest-growing aviation market is trying to ramp up its small-plane fleet as airports with limited capacity and short runways are not equipped to handle narrow-body planes of Airbus SE and Boeing Co. that dominate the Indian skies. This will help the government bolster tourism and facilitate faster access to remote areas in the South Asian giant of 1.4 billion, which recently has been seen to surpass China in population.

India mandates airlines operate at least 10% of their capacity on remote routes, including Kashmir and the Northeast bordering China, which means smaller planes could be more efficient for airlines as they can fill a larger share of total seats.