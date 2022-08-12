English
    India home to about 60% of all Asian elephants: PM Modi on World Elephant Day

    Narendra Modi also noted that India is home to about 60 per cent of all Asian elephants.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    PM Modi (PTI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's commitment to protecting elephants on the occasion of the World Elephant Day. He also noted that India is home to about 60 per cent of all Asian elephants.

    Successes in the animal's conservation must be viewed in the context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness, he said.

    He tweeted, "On World Elephant Day, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants."

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asian elephants #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #World Elephant Day
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:31 am
