India holds up export of 27,000 Vivo phones in clash with China

Bloomberg
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

The shipment is worth nearly $15 million, according to one of the people. The people declined to be named as the matter is not public.

Indian authorities have prevented Vivo from exporting some 27,000 smartphones for more than a week in a setback to the Chinese company’s plan to ship devices from India to neighboring markets.

The smartphones, manufactured by Vivo Communications Technology Co.’s India unit, are being held up at the New Delhi airport by India’s revenue intelligence unit, a branch of the Finance Ministry, over an alleged mis-declaration of the device models and their value, multiple people familiar with the matter said.

The Finance Ministry and Vivo India didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

An industry lobby group called the government agency’s actions “unilateral and preposterous."

“We request your kind and urgent intervention to stop this unfortunate course of action," Pankaj Mohindroo, the chairman of India Cellular and Electronics Association, wrote in a Dec. 2  letter to the top bureaucrat in India’s tech ministry, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News.