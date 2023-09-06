India has legitimate bragging rights for public-sector led UPI success: Nalin Mehta

UPI is aiming for 2 billion transactions per day by 2030.

India has "legitimate bragging rights" on the strides made in the space of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) especially since New Delhi's digital revolution is led by the public-sector unlike in the West wherein private sector plays a primary role, political scientist Nalin Mehta told Moneycontrol.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Mehta said first with the JAM Trinity scheme that stands for Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number, and then with the UPI, India has entirely changed social welfare in terms of direct benefit transfer as well as the hinges of the economy with how transactions are facilitated with states and among individuals.

Calling it the center piece of India's G20 presidency, Mehta said UPI is now a major tool for India's diplomatic strategies.

After the success of UPI locally, India has been pushing to internationalise the home-grown payments system globally and has signed agreements with some countries such as United Arab Emirates to set up a framework to use their respective local currencies to settle bilateral transactions and link their fast payment systems.

Other countries are keen on associating with the UPI, and foreign delegates are amazed at the adoption of digital payments by street vendors, Modi told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

UPI is aiming for 2 billion transactions per day by 2030, fuelled by the growth of credit on the platform, according to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) chief Dilip Asbe. The platform is currently riding high on its recent milestone of crossing over 10 billion monthly transactions in August.

UPI recorded 10.58 billion transactions in the month of August while the total value of transactions stood at Rs 15.76 lakh crore. The transaction volume growth stood at 61 percent year-on-year (YoY) in August, while the transaction value grew 47 percent during the month.