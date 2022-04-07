English
    India has established economic ties with Russia, focusing on stabilising it: Arindam Bagchi

    The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came in response to questions on growing criticism of New Delhi by several Western powers on its trade ties with Moscow notwithstanding the crisis in Ukraine.

    PTI
    April 07, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
    File image of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Source: ANI)

    India on Thursday asserted that it has established economic relations with Russia and political colouring should not be attributed to the engagement.

    At a media briefing, Bagchi said India has been very open about its engagement with Russia and even cited continuing procurement of crude oil from Russia by Europe.

    We have established economic relations with Russia and our focus is on stabilising this established economic relations in current circumstances, he said.

    Bagchi said discussions are underway to see what kind of payment mechanism can work between India and Russia in the current circumstances.



    PTI
