India has entered a crucial phase in fight against COVID-19, can't relax now: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) Managing Director and Chairman Mukesh Ambani on November 21 said India has entered a crucial phase in its fight against COVID-19, and that the country cannot afford to let the guard down at this juncture.

"India has entered a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot afford to let our guard down at this juncture," Ambani said while speaking at the 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

The RIL MD's comments arrived at a time when India is seeing a growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in certain areas, forcing administrations to re-impose restrictions on movements.

Applauding PDPU graduates and faculties, Ambani said faculties continued to present award-winning research papers in national and international conferences, while students enjoyed co-curricular and extra-curricular activities held digitally.

Apart from speaking on COVID-19, the RIL Chairman said bold reforms undertaken by the Union government will lead to swift economic recovery.

Speaking on the issue of energy, the RIL Chairman said the future of energy is being "shaped by unprecedented changes". He said India needs to pursue two goals - to become an economic superpower and a "green and clean energy" superpower.

"We need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies to achieve this goal. We need breakthroughs in new energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen. We also need great innovations in energy storage, saving and utilisation," Ambani said.

He also opined that he sees "explosive and exponential growth" in the post-COVID era. He also asked the 2,608 graduating students to venture out with hope and confidence without being anxious.

"Growth will create unprecedented opportunities and in the next two decades, India will be among the top-three economies of the world," Ambani said. He said the world is facing the challenge on whether we can produce energy to sustain our economies without harming the environment and spoke on energy revolution.

He even lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his confidence and conviction have inspired and galvanised the entire nation.

"His (PM Modi's) confidence and conviction have inspired and galvanised the entire nation. I am sure that the bold reforms introduced under his leadership will pave the way for India’s swift recovery and rapid economic progress in the years to come," Ambani said while speaking at the 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

During the 8th Convocation of PDPU, 2,608 graduated including 284 pupils from 39 countries.

