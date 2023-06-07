India has delivered highest share of multibaggers: Goldman's Sunil Koul

This amounted to about 269 stocks that were multibaggers.

Highlighting the performance of the Indian stock market, the Goldman Sachs report states that the BSE group of stocks has delivered a 16 percent rupee return on a 5 year rolling period over the past 20 years.

“Historically, India has delivered the highest proportion of multibaggers,” stated Sunil Koul, Asia Pacific Strategist for Goldman Sachs. In an interview with CNBC TV 18, he mentioned that upwards of half the Nifty 500 has generated more than 10 times the returns with a rolling period of 5 years over the last two decades. This amounted to about 269 stocks that were multibaggers.

Koul said in the last 20 years, India's economy has increased sevenfold and has a high investor appetite in terms of putting long term money into the country. He further added that India offers a long term beta as well as outsized alpha opportunities within the emerging market.

He feels that opportunities are still live within the domestic cyclical sectors despite the underperformance of the technology sector. These sectors such as banks, manufacturing, consumption. “Relatively speaking, we are still a little bit more cautious on the export oriented names like pharma and IT,” Koul added.

Koul differentiates between government backed sectors and their investment requirements. On one hand, he looks at sectors that are already established and have some scale, adding that these do not require large capex investments and provide good returns within two to three years. On the other hand, sectors such as semiconductors or even the EV bucket require a large capex but will provide compelling result over an otherwise longer period of time.

He also provided a strategy on identifying wealth generators across decades. “These are companies that have grown rapidly both in terms of top lines and bottom lines.” These companies have efficient capital allocation and thus provide high return equities and high return on invested capital.

Further, he suggested picking companies a little early, ones that are small mid cap in size and domestic in nature., for those who wish to gain high compound returns.